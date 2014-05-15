Special City Events in Zimbabwe



Many people mistakenly believe that Africa is still filled with tiny rural villages and few cities of importance. That said, in the last few years, international companies and human rights organizations have helped to build some of the finest and most modern cities on Earth.

When you visit Zimbabwe, you will find that Harare and other cities easily rival others that you are more familiar with. If you are interested in city-based events, you will find excellent festivals and other venues to enjoy.

What You Can Expect in Zimbabwe Cities

Even though you may be on the continent of Africa, do not expect Harare or other cities in Zimbabwe to be outdated and run down. While some sections may be better than others, most tourists can access the internet and enjoy good quality hotels.

Therefore, if you are interested in upbeat events, you can find all kinds of interesting celebrations in the cities of Zimbabwe.

Three Perfect City Events for Your Zimbabwe Vacation

During your visit to Zimbabwe, you will truly be amazed at all the cultures that have blended together in the cities. You can always find jazz festivals, fashion shows, and even beer festivals that feature some of the finest brews on Earth. Before you arrive in Zimbabwe, it will be of immense benefit to think about the kinds of events that will be of interest to you, and then see which cities have an appropriate venue.

You may also want to consider the following three festivals that have a good reputation with others.

Harare International Arts Festival – This is a yearly festival that occurs near the end of April or beginning of May. It is meant to highlight the art and culture of Zimbabwe and its finest artisans. You will have a chance to see some of the finest dances, circus acts, and theater performances as well as learn more about the performers.

Lion Lager Summer Beer Festival – If you love beer, then you must plan on being in Zimbabwe sometime in August. The festival is filled with excellent music, an incredible atmosphere, and beer that will stay in your memory for years on end.

Cave Affair Fashion Show – This is an annual festival that usually occurs near the end of October in Domboshava. As with many other venues, you will have a chance to savor the music of Zimbabwe as you learn more about fashions for women, children, and men in this country.

When you visit Africa, it is very important to realize that different countries are evolving at different rates. In this instance, Zimbabwe has some well developed cities that are every bit as filled with technological advances as cities in your home country, for instance.

Since Zimbabwe has also dedicated itself to being a mecca for tourists, you’ll be able to enjoy all the comforts of home even as you make plans to visit more rural areas. Zimbabwe combines the best of old world villages and modern cities in ways that will amaze and delight. If you are interested in a wide range of festival themes, the cities of Zimbabwe will meet your needs and, perhaps, go beyond your expectations.