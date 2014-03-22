Sporting Events in Zimbabwe

Since Zimbabwe enjoys good weather all year round, it should come as no surprise that sporting events are a major past time in this nation. No matter whether you enjoy golfing or want to enjoy the local variants of ball games, Zimbabwe has something for every sport enthusiasts.

Just be sure to understand the rules of the game and remember that sport events are about having fun and doing your best to display your skills a game player.

Sports are For Everyone in Zimbabwe

As with many other countries, the people of Zimbabwe love sport competitions and other outdoor activities. You can watch marathons from the sidelines, or perhaps take part in smaller ones sponsored by local villages. No matter whether you prefer fishing or cycling, Zimbabwe will provide plenty of interesting events for you to take part in.

Three Sport Events You Will Love in Zimbabwe

When you visit Zimbabwe, be prepared to actually visit marathon sites and other sporting events. You will not want to be left out of the excitement, or sit back in a hotel room and watch sporting events on TV. As you mingle with local people and other tourists, you are sure to find sports in Zimbabwe, both refreshing and enjoyable.

Victoria Falls Marathon

This challenging full and half marathon take place in July. The trail begins around Victoria Falls and continues into Zamibia. If you want to walk along the trail, or try to keep up with athletes in the marathon, you will not be disappointed by the festive air and energy of the event.

That said, if you are a nature lover, packing a picnic lunch and picking a nice spot for the afternoon will also give you plenty of wonderful marathon day memories.

Mountain Bike Challenge

No matter whether you ride a bike to work, or simply love being outdoors on two wheels, Zimbabwe’s June Mountain Bike Challenge will give you plenty to enjoy.

The trail for this event also starts in Victoria Falls and follows the Zambezi River George. If you have a few days to explore nature and sports, this is one venue that should be at the top of your list even if you choose to hike the trail instead of ride a bike.

Today, many sport enthusiasts mistakenly believe they are too old or too untrained to take part in sporting events. On the other hand, when you visit Zimbabwe, you will have a whole new sense of life and your own ability to enjoy sporting events. In this case, cycling events, marathons, and other sport venues will give you hours of entertainment and challenges to enjoy.

As an added bonus, if you are a golfer, swimmer, fisherman, or enjoy some other type of sport, local villages and tourist areas will offer plenty of places for you to show off your skills.

Why get stuck with canned sport events and televised coverage when Zimbabwe sport events allow you to be right at the center of the competition and all its festivities?